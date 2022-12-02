Malayalam
Sports

Qatar WC: Germany beat Costa Rica, but crash out in group stage again

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2022 01:16 AM IST Updated: December 02, 2022 02:53 AM IST
SOCCER-WORLDCUP-CRI-GER/REPORT
Germany's Kai Havertz (right) and Mario Gotze look dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: Reuters/ Matthew Childs
Topic | Football

Al Khor, Qatar: Germany defeated Costa Rica 4-2 but it was in vain as they crashed out at the group stage after Japan beat Spain elsewhere on Thursday.

Germany's hopes of advancing had relied on them winning and Spain beating Japan. However, Japan topped Group E with victory over Spain and the latter edged Germany by virtue of better goal difference to take second place.

Substitute Kai Havertz had scored a brace and Niclas Fullkrug added a fourth after Costa Rica scored twice in second half to make the tie interesting at 2-2.

