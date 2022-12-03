Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Qatar WC: Cameroon-Brazil remains goalless, the Africans stare at exit | Game On

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2022 12:30 AM IST Updated: December 03, 2022 01:34 AM IST
Brazil's Dani Alves in action with Cameroon's Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu. Photo: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli
Topic | Football

Brazil coach Tite's much-changed side has been held goalless by Cameroon in their final Group G match on Friday.  

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    Brazil deal with it. Good to see Cameroon on the front foot in the second half.

    SHARE
  • 1 min ago

    Cameroon look threatening. Mbeumo involved. An early corner for them.

    SHARE
  • 3 mins ago

    The players are out on the pitch. The second half is underway.

    SHARE
  • 4 mins ago

    Hope to see some goals in the second half between Brazil and Cameroon.

    SHARE
  • 10 mins ago

    Cameroon will have to show more purpose in the second half because they need the win more than Brazil

    SHARE
  • 18 mins ago

    Half Time it is. Brazil 0 - 0 Cameroon

    SHARE
  • 18 mins ago

    That was Cameroon's first shot on target. A cross across the goal, Mbeumo heads it on target. Unlucky.

    SHARE
  • 19 mins ago

    Oh Cameroon. So so close. Mbeumo forces a save from Ederson.

    SHARE
  • 20 mins ago

    ...and Rodrygo hits the side-netting. Brazil are getting close. But it remains 0-0

    SHARE
  • 21 mins ago

    Chance for Brazil! Martinelli dances across, shoots with his right. Saved.

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

With their ticket already booked for the next round after two wins, Tite made nine changes in the squad that won 1-0 against Switzerland, keeping only defender Eder Militao and midfielder Fred in the starting eleven.

Cameroon will face Brazil without their goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.

RELATED ARTICLES

Brazil will top the group with a draw or win. If they lose and Switzerland beat Serbia, top spot will be decided on goal difference.

The Swiss are second on three points, two ahead of Serbia and Cameroon, and will go through with a victory.

Serbia and Cameroon must win to have any chance of progressing and if they both succeed then second place would be decided by goal difference.

Following are the teams:

Cameroon: Devis Epassy, Christopher Wooh, Collins Fai, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar (C), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu

Brazil: Ederson, Dani Alves (C), Eder Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Antony

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.