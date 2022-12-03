Qatar WC: Cameroon-Brazil remains goalless, the Africans stare at exit | Game On

Brazil coach Tite's much-changed side has been held goalless by Cameroon in their final Group G match on Friday.
-
Just now
Brazil deal with it. Good to see Cameroon on the front foot in the second half.
-
1 min ago
Cameroon look threatening. Mbeumo involved. An early corner for them.
-
3 mins ago
The players are out on the pitch. The second half is underway.
-
4 mins ago
Hope to see some goals in the second half between Brazil and Cameroon.
-
10 mins ago
Cameroon will have to show more purpose in the second half because they need the win more than Brazil
-
18 mins ago
Half Time it is. Brazil 0 - 0 Cameroon
-
18 mins ago
That was Cameroon's first shot on target. A cross across the goal, Mbeumo heads it on target. Unlucky.
-
19 mins ago
Oh Cameroon. So so close. Mbeumo forces a save from Ederson.
-
20 mins ago
...and Rodrygo hits the side-netting. Brazil are getting close. But it remains 0-0
-
21 mins ago
Chance for Brazil! Martinelli dances across, shoots with his right. Saved.
With their ticket already booked for the next round after two wins, Tite made nine changes in the squad that won 1-0 against Switzerland, keeping only defender Eder Militao and midfielder Fred in the starting eleven.
Cameroon will face Brazil without their goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.
Brazil will top the group with a draw or win. If they lose and Switzerland beat Serbia, top spot will be decided on goal difference.
The Swiss are second on three points, two ahead of Serbia and Cameroon, and will go through with a victory.
Serbia and Cameroon must win to have any chance of progressing and if they both succeed then second place would be decided by goal difference.
Following are the teams:
Cameroon: Devis Epassy, Christopher Wooh, Collins Fai, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar (C), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu
Brazil: Ederson, Dani Alves (C), Eder Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Antony