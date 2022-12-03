Malayalam
Oranje is the flavour! Holland beat USA 3-1, enter quarterfinals | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2022 08:14 PM IST Updated: December 03, 2022 11:19 PM IST
Denzel Dumfries
Denzel Dumfries scored one and gave assist for the Netherlands' two other goals against the USA. Photo: AFP
Topic | Football

Doha: Denzel Dumfries scored one and set up two more as the Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 to storm into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup here on Saturday. Memphis Depay and Daley Blind were the other Dutch scorers while substitute Wright pulled one back for USA.

AS IT HAPPENED
  • 1 hour ago

    Argentina will be up against Australia later. See you soon.

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    Hope you enjoyed the live updates. Please do comeback in a few hours because we'll be live again.

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    How far will the veteran manager take Holland this time? We have to wait and see

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    We witnessed a Louis van Gaal masterclass.  

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    HOLLAND ADVANCE. USA ARE OUT.  

    SHARE
  IT IS FULL-TIME.

    IT IS FULL-TIME.  

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    It is almost full-time.

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    Final minute of the 6 added on. Holland almost there.

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    USA are really throwing everything they have got. But the Dutch are dealing with it, smartly

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    Almost 4 minutes up. USA need two goals in 2 minutes.

    SHARE
Read the match report here:

