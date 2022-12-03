Oranje is the flavour! Holland beat USA 3-1, enter quarterfinals | As it happened

Doha: Denzel Dumfries scored one and set up two more as the Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 to storm into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup here on Saturday. Memphis Depay and Daley Blind were the other Dutch scorers while substitute Wright pulled one back for USA.
