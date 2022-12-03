ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan edge Bengaluru; Hyderabad climb to second spot

Chennai: Hyderabad FC returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats as they beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Halicharan Narzary (65th minute), Chinglensana Singh (74th) and substitute Borja Herrera (85th) struck in the second half to push the defending champions back into second place.

Petar Sliskovic (78th) scored the only goal for the home team.

In the second match of the day in Bengaluru, Dimitri Petratos produced a top-drawer long-range shot as a resilient ATK Mohun Bagan took all three points in a 1-0 win against Bengaluru FC. The loss was Bengaluru FC's fifth one of the season.

Bengaluru FC made one change to their starting XI, with Sunil Chhetri replacing an injured Udanta Singh. ATK Mohun Bagan made two chances, bringing in Lenny Rodrigues and Petratos.

It was Bengaluru FC that started the match on the front foot, troubling ATKMB's backline with a high press.

They were almost instantly rewarded for their approach in the fifth minute when Pritam Kotal was pressed during a goal kick and passed the ball straight into the path of a rushing Javi Hernandez, who found himself one-on-one with Vishal Kaith but only hit it into the goalkeeper's body.

ATK Mohun Bagan only got into the game after the 30-minute mark. Their best chance came from a Subhasish Bose cross from the left which caught Bengaluru FC off guard and allowed Liston Colaco to get his head on the ball on the far post, albeit with no control on it.

But they produced a moment of magic in the 66th minute, when Bengaluru FC were sloppy in possession. Ashique Kuruniyan stole the ball from Suresh Wangjam and nudged it to Hugo Boumous. He teed it up for Petratos, who picked the ball up on the turn and unleashed a powerful curling shot from outside the box to beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu comprehensively to his left.

The win kept ATK Mohun Bagan at fourth place with 16 points, two behind third-placed Odisha FC. Bengaluru FC stay at ninth place with seven points.