ISL: Kerala Blasters hope to make it four in a row

Jamshedpur: Kerala Blasters will be aiming to notch up their fourth win a row when they take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.

Blasters have pocketed a maximum nine points from their last three games to move into fifth position in the table, while the Red Miners have drawn a blank from their final four matches.

Jamshedpur are languishing in 10th place in the II-team ISL and have a solitary win from seven games this season. The lone victory came against Northeast United FC - who are yet to pick up a point.

The Red Miners have conceded 10 goals and scored just two in their last four matches.

Injuries have not helped Jamshedpur coach Aidy Boothroyd's cause. He was without key midfielders Wellington Priori and Germanpreet Singh in the last game.

Daniel Chukwu is likely to start against Blasters.

“Consistency is key. Getting rid of poor decision-making at key moments is another. The team needs to be mixed up a little bit, and we need to get back on track,” said Boothroyd. “We are scoring goals, but we need to keep clean sheets because that is going to be very important for us throughout the season,” he added.

After suffering three successive losses, Blasters have bounced back with three successive wins, registering two clean sheets. Blasters will be well-rested after their extended break and will be looking to register their maiden win over the Red Miners in their own backyard at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Dimitrios Diamantakos, who scored the winner against Hyderabad FC, has made a full recovery and Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic has no fitness worries.

“What makes this league interesting is the fact that any team can beat any other team. Our opponents are very strong. Recent form is not a factor because our three victories came after three successive defeats,” said Vukomanovic.

“We know both teams will be motivated to fight for points. We struggled against them last season in the league and semifinals, and I expect nothing different,” he added.

The Red Miners have a 3-2 head-to-head record against the Yellow Brigade, while sevens matches have ended in draws.

(With inputs from ISL Media)