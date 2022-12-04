Malayalam
Superstar Mbappe fires France into quarters with 3-1 win over Poland | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 04, 2022 07:55 PM IST Updated: December 04, 2022 10:38 PM IST
Kylian Mbappe (top) and Olivier Giroud were the goalscorers for France against Poland. Photo: Twitter/ @equipedefrance
Topic | Football

Doha: Kylian Mbappe scored a brace after Olivier Giroud's opener to give France a 3-1 win over Poland and a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. Robert Lewandowski scored a last-minute penalty to earn a consolation for Poland.  

AS IT HAPPENED
  • 25 mins ago

    Hope you enjoyed this live update. See you soon.

  • 26 mins ago

    England will be playing Senegal later tonight. The winner will meet France in the quarterfinal

  • 32 mins ago

    France beat Poland 3-1. The holders march on to the quarterfinals.  

  • 32 mins ago

    A consolation for Poland. They lose, but they deny France a cleansheet. It is full-time.

  • 33 mins ago

    Yes, he does. Lewandowski scores. Poland have a goal. It is 3-1.

  • 33 mins ago

    Lewandowski has a chance to take again. Will he score now?

  • 34 mins ago

    Lloris saves, but a retake is ordered because he moved early.

  • 35 mins ago

    It is. Poland have a penalty. Lewandowski to take it.

  • 35 mins ago

    Upamecano handled the ball. But is it a penalty?

  • 36 mins ago

    But, wait a minute. We have a VAR check. Poland could have a penalty.

Teams
France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Sebastian Szymanski, Jakub Kaminski, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (c)

