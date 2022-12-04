Superstar Mbappe fires France into quarters with 3-1 win over Poland | As it happened

Doha: Kylian Mbappe scored a brace after Olivier Giroud's opener to give France a 3-1 win over Poland and a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. Robert Lewandowski scored a last-minute penalty to earn a consolation for Poland.
25 mins ago
Hope you enjoyed this live update. See you soon.
26 mins ago
England will be playing Senegal later tonight. The winner will meet France in the quarterfinal
32 mins ago
France beat Poland 3-1. The holders march on to the quarterfinals.
32 mins ago
A consolation for Poland. They lose, but they deny France a cleansheet. It is full-time.
33 mins ago
Yes, he does. Lewandowski scores. Poland have a goal. It is 3-1.
33 mins ago
Lewandowski has a chance to take again. Will he score now?
34 mins ago
Lloris saves, but a retake is ordered because he moved early.
35 mins ago
It is. Poland have a penalty. Lewandowski to take it.
35 mins ago
Upamecano handled the ball. But is it a penalty?
36 mins ago
But, wait a minute. We have a VAR check. Poland could have a penalty.
Teams
France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Sebastian Szymanski, Jakub Kaminski, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (c)