FIFA World Cup: England too good for Senegal | As it happened

Al Khor (Qatar): Goals from Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka gave England a 3-0 win over Senegal in the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium here on Sunday.

Read the match report here:

Anderson struck in the 38th minute, while Kane scored his first goal of the tournament in injury time as England led 2-0 at half-time. Saka made it 3-0 in the 58th minute.

England will meet holders France in the quarterfinals on Saturday.