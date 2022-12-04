FIFA World Cup: England too good for Senegal | As it happened

Al Khor (Qatar): Goals from Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka gave England a 3-0 win over Senegal in the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium here on Sunday.
Anderson struck in the 38th minute, while Kane scored his first goal of the tournament in injury time as England led 2-0 at half-time. Saka made it 3-0 in the 58th minute.
England will meet holders France in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Thank you for joining us. We will be back with the Japan-Croatia clash at 8.30 (IST) tonight
But England march on. They become the third European side after the Ducth and the French to seal a place in the last 8
A disappointing end to Senegal's campaign
It was all England after Henderson scored that opening goal
It's all over. England win 3-0 and set up a quarterfinal clash with France
Senegal can't pull one back
Senegal get a free-kick
Four minutes of stoppage time
The England keeper made a vital save in the first half
Senegal have a corner kick, but Pickford gathers it safely