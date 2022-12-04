Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

FIFA World Cup: England too good for Senegal | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 04, 2022 11:40 PM IST Updated: December 05, 2022 02:38 AM IST
Harry Kane
Harry Kane celebrates England's second goal. Photo: AFP/Jack Guez
Topic | Football

Al Khor (Qatar): Goals from Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka gave England a 3-0 win over Senegal in the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium here on Sunday.

Read the match report here:

Anderson struck in the 38th minute, while Kane scored his first goal of the tournament in injury time as England led 2-0 at half-time. Saka made it 3-0 in the 58th minute.

RELATED ARTICLES

England will meet holders France in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • 23 mins ago

    Thank you for joining us. We will be back with the Japan-Croatia clash at 8.30 (IST) tonight

    SHARE
  • 24 mins ago

    But England march on. They become the third European side after the Ducth and the French to seal a place in the last 8

    SHARE
  • 25 mins ago

    A disappointing end to Senegal's campaign 

    SHARE
  • 25 mins ago

    It was all England after Henderson scored that opening goal 

    SHARE
  • 27 mins ago

    It's all over. England win 3-0 and set up a quarterfinal clash with France

    SHARE
  • 28 mins ago

    Senegal can't pull one back

    SHARE
  • 29 mins ago

    Senegal get a free-kick

    SHARE
  • 31 mins ago

    Four minutes of stoppage time

    SHARE
  • 33 mins ago

    The England keeper made a vital save in the first half

    SHARE
  • 34 mins ago

    Senegal have a corner kick, but Pickford gathers it safely

    SHARE
SHOW MORE
Jordan Henderson
England's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Jude Bellingham. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.