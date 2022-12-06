Malayalam
Shootout Time! Valiant Morocco, unpredictable Spain tied goalless ater Extra Time

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2022 08:17 PM IST Updated: December 06, 2022 11:06 PM IST
morocco-spain - 1
Morocco's Sofiane Boufal in action with Spain's Marcos Llorente. Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith
Al Rayyan, Qatar: A valiant Morocco, Africa's last hope in the Qatar World Cup, have held Spain goalless in 90 minutes. This round-of-16 encounter in the FIFA World Cup here now heads into Extra Time.  

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    SAVED. UNAI SIMON SAVES. SPAIN HOLD ON.

  • Just now

    Benoun to take the next for Morocco

  • 1 min ago

    MOROCCO LEAD 2-0. WOW

  • 1 min ago

    SAVED. BONO SAVED. MOROCCO SAVE

  • 1 min ago

    Morocco lead 2-0. Spain must score this. It is Soler up next

  • 2 mins ago

    SCORES. BRILLIANT PENALTY. DOWN THE MIDDLE.

  • 2 mins ago

    Ziyech is up next for Morocco.

  • 2 mins ago

    Morocco lead 1-0.  

  • 3 mins ago

    HITS THE POST. SPAIN MISS.

  • 3 mins ago

    Sarabia steps up for Spain

Teams
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt.), Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri
Spain: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets (capt.), Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio

