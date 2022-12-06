Shootout Time! Valiant Morocco, unpredictable Spain tied goalless ater Extra Time

Al Rayyan, Qatar: A valiant Morocco, Africa's last hope in the Qatar World Cup, have held Spain goalless in 90 minutes. This round-of-16 encounter in the FIFA World Cup here now heads into Extra Time.

Teams

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt.), Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Spain: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets (capt.), Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio