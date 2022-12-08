Malayalam
FIFA World Cup: Sterling to rejoin England camp

Reuters
Published: December 08, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Rashford, Trippier and Sterling
From left: England's Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier and Raheem Sterling during a training session. File photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay
Al Rayyan (Qatar): England's Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for the quarterfinal clash with France this weekend, the FA said on Thursday, after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.

Sterling did not play a part in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

"The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarterfinal with France," the FA said in a statement.

England play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday (Sunday 12.30 am IST), looking to dethrone the world champions and reach the semifinals again after they fell at the last-four hurdle in Russia four years ago.

Sterling made two appearances in the group stages, grabbing a goal and assist in the 6-2 win over Iran in England's opener.

But he will be competing for a spot in the starting line-up with Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford -- who have both scored three goals in Qatar -- as well as Phil Foden.

If England go through, they will play the winners of the quarterfinal between Portugal and surprise package Morocco.

