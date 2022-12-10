Malayalam
Qatar WC: Holland's super-sub Weghorst scores brace to force Extra Time against Argentina

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 10, 2022 02:42 AM IST
Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring the Netherlands' late equaliser against Argentina. Photo: Twitter/ @OnsOranje
Topic | Football

Lusail, Qatar: Substitute Wout Weghorst scored twice in the dying moments to help the Netherlands draw 2-2 against Argentina and force Extra Time in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup here on Friday.

Weghorst first in dramatic fashion with the last kick of the ball (90+11) before making it 2-1 with a glancing header in the 83rd minute.

Argentina's Nahuel Molina celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Earlier, Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute after Acuna won a penalty. Messi had early set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal in the 35th minute.

The winner of Friday's clash will meet Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties, in the semifinals next Tuesday.

