FIFA World Cup: England versus France | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 10, 2022 11:52 PM IST Updated: December 10, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Mbappe and Giroud.
England will have to contend with the strike pair of Mbappe and Giroud. File photo
Topic | Football

Al Khor (Qatar): England take on defending champions France in the final last-eight match of the FIFA World Cup.

The winners will meet Morocco in the second semifinal.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 2 mins ago

    France's all-time top-scorer Oliver Gioroud and England captain Harry Kane too can make the difference

  • 3 mins ago

    England's Saka and Rashford too have been in fine form at Qatar 2022

  • 4 mins ago

    Can the English defenders keep Mbappe and Gioroud at bay?

  • 11 mins ago

    This promises to be a close contest and both sides have plenty of firepower up front

  • 18 mins ago

    France: Hugo Lloris (capt), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe 

  • 18 mins ago

    The teams: England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane (capt), Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden.

  • 19 mins ago

    Morocco await the winners

  • 24 mins ago

    Hi and welcome to our coverage of the final quarterfinal clash between England and holders France

