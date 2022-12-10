FIFA World Cup: England versus France | Live updates

Al Khor (Qatar): England take on defending champions France in the final last-eight match of the FIFA World Cup.
The winners will meet Morocco in the second semifinal.
-
2 mins ago
France's all-time top-scorer Oliver Gioroud and England captain Harry Kane too can make the difference
-
3 mins ago
England's Saka and Rashford too have been in fine form at Qatar 2022
-
4 mins ago
Can the English defenders keep Mbappe and Gioroud at bay?
-
11 mins ago
This promises to be a close contest and both sides have plenty of firepower up front
-
18 mins ago
France: Hugo Lloris (capt), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
-
18 mins ago
The teams: England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane (capt), Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden.
-
19 mins ago
Morocco await the winners
-
24 mins ago
Hi and welcome to our coverage of the final quarterfinal clash between England and holders France