ISL: Chennaiyin FC drub NorthEast United

Chennaiyin FC put in a breathtaking performance on the road, emerging 7-3 victors over NorthEast United FC in the ISL at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati pulled all the strings for the Marina Machans, bagging a hat-trick and two assists, to set a new ISL record for most goal contributions in a match.

El Khayati opened the scoring in the game, putting his team 1-0 up in the 11th minute before the Highlanders equalised, and then sealed his hat-trick with goals on either side of the half-time whistle.

Petar Sliskovic also had a fine game up front for Chennaiyin FC with a brace, with one of his goals set up by El Khayati. Julius Duker was the other beneficiary of El Khayati's stellar show, bagging a 68th minute goal to wrap up a near-perfect attacking performance. Joe Zoherliana (79’) had a night to forget, guiding the ball into his own net to give Chennaiyin FC their seventh goal of the evening.

Wilmar Gil Jordan was on target for NorthEast United FC from the penalty spot and Romain Philippoteaux smashed in a great volley in the second-half. Rochharzela added another goal for the Highlanders five minutes into stoppage time. But ultimately, all of it came much too late.

The win keeps Chennaiyin FC in seventh place. They host Kerala Blasters next on December 19.

NorthEast United continue at the bottom of the table with no points from nine games.

FC Goa down Odisha

Goals from Brison Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui and Alvaro Vazquez in the second half helped FC Goa register a 3-0 win over 10-man Odisha FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The win puts FC Goa back in fifth place on the points table, with 15 points from nine matches, while Odisha remain in fourth spot.