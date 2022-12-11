Kochi: Kerala Blasters made it five wins in a row with a 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Read the match report here:

Sunil Chhetri put Bengaluru ahead by converting a penalty in the 14th minute.

Blasters drew level through Marko Leskovic in the 25th minute, while Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos made it 2-1 in the 43rd.

Substitute Apostolos Giannou scored Blasters' third goal in the 70th.

Javi Hernandez pulled one back in the 81st.

Blasters jumped to fourth spot with 18 points from nine matches.