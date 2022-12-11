Kochi: Kerala Blasters made it five wins in a row with a 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.
-
1 hour ago
Thank you for joining us
-
1 hour ago
Blasters meet Chennaiyin in an away tie next on December 19
-
1 hour ago
Blasters jump to fourth spot, while BFC's tale of woes continues
-
1 hour ago
Full time! Blasters win 3-2, fifth win on the trot!
-
1 hour ago
Diamantakos is off and the Greek has done his job yet again
-
1 hour ago
6 minutes of added time
-
1 hour ago
Bengaluru coach gets booked
-
1 hour ago
Bryce Miranda replaces Sahal
-
1 hour ago
Can Bengaluru salvage a point?
-
1 hour ago
Javi with a superb strike to make it 2-3
Sunil Chhetri put Bengaluru ahead by converting a penalty in the 14th minute.
Blasters drew level through Marko Leskovic in the 25th minute, while Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos made it 2-1 in the 43rd.
Substitute Apostolos Giannou scored Blasters' third goal in the 70th.
Javi Hernandez pulled one back in the 81st.
Blasters jumped to fourth spot with 18 points from nine matches.