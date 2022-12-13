FIFA World Cup: France versus Morocco | Head-to-head record

Defending champions France clash with Morocco for a place in the final of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday (Thursday 12.30 IST).

France are eyeing a second successive final, while Morocco are playing in their maiden semifinal.

France have so far scored 11 goals from five games. Star striker Kylian Mabppe is their top-scorer with five goals, while Oliver Giroud is a close second with four strikes to his name.

France began their title defence with a 4-1 win over Australia before securing their place in the knockout phase with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Danes. Didier Deschamps's side suffered an unexpected 0-1 loss to Tunisia in their final group game.

Les Bleus stormed into the quarterfinals after outplaying Poland 3-1. They set up a semifinal date with Morocco following a close 2-1 win over England.

Morocco played out a goalless draw with Croatia in their opening Group F match. They stunned Belgium 2-0 and booked their spot in the last 16 with a 2-1 win over Canada.

The group toppers edged out Spain 3-0 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals.The Atlas Lions made history when they beat Portugal 1-0 to become the first African team to enter the last four.

Morocco have scored the least number of goals at Qatar 2022 en route to the semifinals. They have found the back of the net just five times. But they have the best defensive record among all the semifinalists, conceding just one goal - an own goal against Canada,

France and Morocco have never met in the World Cup previously. However, France have a 3-0 record over Morocco with two matches ending in draws in the past.

Previous meetings

1. February 5, 1988: France bt Morocco 2-1, international friendly

2.May 29, 1998: Morocco drew with France 2-2, Morocco won 6-5 on penalties, King Hassan II International Cup

3. January 20, 1999: France bt Morocco 1-0, international friendly

4. June 6, 2000: Morocco lost to France 1-5, international friendly

5. November 16, 2007: France drew with Morocco 2-2