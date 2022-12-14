Malayalam
FIFA World Cup: France set up title clash with Argentina | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 14, 2022 11:04 PM IST Updated: December 15, 2022 02:55 AM IST
Theo Hernandez
Theo Hernandez scores the first goal for France. Photo: AFP/Odd Andersen
Topic | Football

Defending champions France beat Morocco 2-0 to enter the FIFA World Cup final in Al Khor on Wednesday.

Read the match report here:

LIVE UPDATES
  • 30 mins ago

    Do join us for more live updates on Saturday

  • 31 mins ago

    Morocco to meet Croatia in third-place play-off on Saturday

  • 32 mins ago

    France through to second successive final

  • 34 mins ago

    Full time! France win 2-0 and will meet Argentina in Sunday's final

  • 35 mins ago

    Morocco come close again! 

  • 39 mins ago

    Six minutes of stoppage time

  • 41 mins ago

    They have played their heart out

  • 42 mins ago

    Moroccan players look a bit frustrated 

  • 46 mins ago

    Morocco looking for a consolation goal

  • 49 mins ago

    That's the decisive blow

Jawad El Yamiq
Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq makes an acrobatic effort. Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Theo Hernandez put the French ahead in the fifth minute at the Al Bayt Stadium. Substitute Randal Kolo Muani made it 2-0 in the 79th minute. 

France will meet Argentina in Sunday's final.

