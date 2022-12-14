FIFA World Cup: France set up title clash with Argentina | As it happened

Defending champions France beat Morocco 2-0 to enter the FIFA World Cup final in Al Khor on Wednesday.
30 mins ago
Do join us for more live updates on Saturday
31 mins ago
Morocco to meet Croatia in third-place play-off on Saturday
32 mins ago
France through to second successive final
34 mins ago
Full time! France win 2-0 and will meet Argentina in Sunday's final
35 mins ago
Morocco come close again!
39 mins ago
Six minutes of stoppage time
41 mins ago
They have played their heart out
42 mins ago
Moroccan players look a bit frustrated
46 mins ago
Morocco looking for a consolation goal
49 mins ago
That's the decisive blow
Theo Hernandez put the French ahead in the fifth minute at the Al Bayt Stadium. Substitute Randal Kolo Muani made it 2-0 in the 79th minute.
France will meet Argentina in Sunday's final.