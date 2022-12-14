Malayalam
Sports

ISL: Kerala Blasters' Christmas gift for supporters

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 14, 2022 08:13 PM IST
Kerala Blasters fans
Kerala Blasters fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. File photo: Twitter@IndSuperLeague
Topic | Football

Kerala Blasters have announced ticket rates at a discount rate  for their next home match against Odisha FC on December 26 (Monday).

As a special Christmas gift for Balsters fans, the tickets are being priced at Rs. 250 for all stands. This is a limited-time offer.

The tickets, which are usually priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 499, and Rs. 899, are now being sold to the fans at Rs. 250, excluding the VIP and VVIP hospitality tickets. This offer is only applicable for the next home match and can only be availed until the ticket sales are over.

