ISL: Red-hot Kerala Blasters clash with Chennaiyin in Southern derby

Chennaiyin FC clash with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

The Marina Machans are just below the final play-off spot, while Blasters are a win away from jumping into third place.

This match will also be a reunion of sorts for head coaches Thomas Brdaric and Ivan Vukomanovic,who have previously faced each other as players in the Rhine derby in Germany.

Last week, Chennaiyin pumped in seven goals against NorthEast United FC at Guwahati. This season's top-scorer Nasser El Khayati notched up a hat-trick and went on to secure two assists as well.

Chennaiyin are expected to carry the same form into this game. Brdaric’s only concern will be his side's poor home record – just a solitary win from five outings at the Marina Arena.

“We respect their results and have to be on guard, keep our pressing tight and not allow them spaces. Our aim is to exploit the mistakes they make. Otherwise, our preparation this week has been done keeping them in mind, and we have our strengths,” said Brdaric.

“The team is in good shape and surrounded by a very good atmosphere. We have to replicate our preparation performance in the derby. I can’t wait to play tomorrow,” he added.

Blasters are on their best-ever run in the ISL. They have won their last five matches and kept three clean sheets in the process. Last week, Blasters edged out Bengaluru FC 3-2 in a five-goal thriller. Dimitrios Diamantakos found the back of the net for the fifth game in a row and Apostolos Giannou too was on target.

Defender Marko Leskovic has been solid at the back for Blasters and he chipped in with a goal against the Blues. The defender has made the most number of successful interceptions in the league so far. Blasters have won three out of the four games on the road.

“As a coach, you can never let records keep your mind busy. Emotions aside, you always think about preparation for upcoming games,” said Blasters' boss Ivan Vukomanovic.

“We are in a period where we need to collect points because we want to be one of the best teams in the playoff. Kerala Blasters has always been a special club in Indian football. Everybody wants to be the best against Kerala Blasters, and we accept it,” he added.

The two sides have met 18 times in the ISL. Chennaiyin have a slender 6-5 lead with seven matches ending in draws. However, Blasters did the double over Chennaiyin last season.