Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

FIFA WC: Messi bags Golden Ball, Mbappe wins Golden Boot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 19, 2022 01:12 AM IST
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez with their awards. Twitter/FIFA World Cup
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez with their awards. Twitter/FIFA World Cup
Topic | Football

Argentina's Lionel Messi became the first player to win the Golden Ball (best player of the tournament) twice at the FIFA World Cup after leading his side to the title in the final on Sunday.

He was joined on the stage by his goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who won the Golden Glove for keeping three clean sheets, and Enzo Fernandez, who won FIFA's Young Player award.

France's Kylian Mbappe, despite the loss in a thrilling final, pipped Messi to bag the Golden Boot award. Mbappe was the tournament's top goalscorer with 8 goals after a clinical hat trick in the last game.

RELATED ARTICLES
France's Mbappe reacts after his shot went wide. Twitter/FIFA World Cup
France's Mbappe reacts after his shot went wide. Twitter/FIFA World Cup

He became the third player to do so in the title clash of a FIFA World Cup after Geoff Hurst in 1966 and Carli Lloyd in 2015.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.