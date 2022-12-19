FIFA WC: Messi bags Golden Ball, Mbappe wins Golden Boot

Argentina's Lionel Messi became the first player to win the Golden Ball (best player of the tournament) twice at the FIFA World Cup after leading his side to the title in the final on Sunday.

He was joined on the stage by his goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who won the Golden Glove for keeping three clean sheets, and Enzo Fernandez, who won FIFA's Young Player award.

France's Kylian Mbappe, despite the loss in a thrilling final, pipped Messi to bag the Golden Boot award. Mbappe was the tournament's top goalscorer with 8 goals after a clinical hat trick in the last game.

He became the third player to do so in the title clash of a FIFA World Cup after Geoff Hurst in 1966 and Carli Lloyd in 2015.