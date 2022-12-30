Malayalam
Santosh Trophy: Rajasthan post narrow win over Andhra

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 30, 2022 05:51 PM IST Updated: December 30, 2022 06:04 PM IST
Rajasthan beat Andhra Pradesh
Action from the Rajasthan-Andhra Pradesh match. Photo: Special Arrangement
Kozhikode: Rajasthan scored a solitary goal win over Andhra Pradesh in the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship here on Friday.

Youraj Singh netted the winner in the 70th minute.

Rajasthan, who suffered a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Kerala, have three points from two matches, while Andhra slumped to their second successive loss.

Kerala and Mizoram have six points each after two games.

Saturday will be a rest day.

Mizoram take on Bihar at 8 am on Sunday, while Kerala meet Andhra at 3.30 pm in the second match of the day.

