English Premier League: Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top

London: Leaders Arsenal put on a masterclass to overwhelm shell-shocked north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away and extend the gap at the top of the Premier League to eight points on Sunday.

In other matches of the day, Chelsea earned their first win of 2023 with a 1-0 victory over lively Crystal Palace, and Alexander Isak came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a last-gasp 1-0 win over Fulham.

The Gunners flew out of the blocks from the opening whistle and built a first-half lead through a clumsy own goal by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and a sublime strike from Martin Odegaard.

Tottenham were totally outplayed by a fired-up Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta who were determined to make amends for a loss at Spurs last season that ultimately cost them a top-four place.

They dominated the first half and battled gamely in the second, leaving Tottenham boss Antonio Conte looking glum on the sidelines as he clapped his hands to rally his sorry side.

Striker Harry Kane, needing one more goal to equal Jimmy Greaves all-time Spurs' scoring record, had chances either side of the break but keeper Aaron Ramsdale was equal to them.

"It is about time. It felt amazing," Arsenal captain Odegaard told Sky Sports. "We remembered what happened here last time and we wanted to play a better game and show a different side to us. We enjoyed the game."

The win puts Arsenal on 47 points from 18 games ahead of Manchester City on 39, with Newcastle United, who have played a game more, and Manchester United a further point back.

Spurs are in fifth place with 33 points from 19 matches.

Arsenal had the first clear chance after seven minutes when Eddie Nketiah's shot was well saved by the diving Lloris.

They took the lead seven minutes later when Bukayo Saka crossed from the right and Lloris fumbled the ball into his own net for the first time in his 354-game Premier League career.

Arsenal were in almost total control and Odegaard nearly put the visitors further ahead with a rasping long-range drive that Frenchman Lloris tipped round the post.

Thomas Partey then came even closer with a fierce volley from just outside the area that crashed against the post.

But Arsenal did stretch their lead in the 36th through Odegaard's precise shot into the corner past a helpless Lloris.

Spurs fashioned a rare chance just before the break when Kane's glancing header was turned away by Ramsdale at the near post after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's cross from the right.

Kane then forced another fine save from Ramsdale after halftime as the hosts tried to get back in the game.

But despite all the huffing and puffing, Tottenham could not find a way through and it was the visitors who nearly scored again in the 69th when Saka's close-range effort was saved.

The victory meant Arsenal enjoyed their first league double over Spurs since the 2013-14 season and, more importantly, put them firmly in control of the title race.

"We are in a good position, there is no doubt about that," added Odegaard. "We've got to stay humble and keep working hard. You saw the difference in the first and second half today so we have things to improve. We have to keep going."

Chelsea earn a scrappy win

A second-half goal from Kai Havertz earned nervy Chelsea their first Premier League win of 2023 on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over lively Crystal Palace, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form.

The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute following a short corner. It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side who remain in an unaccustomed 10th place half-way through the season.

On Sunday, Chelsea were on top for much of the entertaining if scrappy derby, but Palace kept goalkeeper Kepa busy with efforts from Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha and he was forced into a leaping save from Cheick Doucoure towards the end of the second half.

"Today we are happy for the three points," said Potter, who took over from Thomas Tuchel in September.

"Today was about getting the victory - park it as three valuable points against a team that was pushing as well."

Palace are in 12th place, six points behind Chelsea.

Newcastle down Fulham

Club-record signing Alexander Isak came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a last-gasp 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, with the hosts grateful for an extraordinary penalty slip from visiting forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Newcastle, without a goal in their previous two league matches, again struggled to break down their opponents in the first half at St James' Park, with Callum Wilson twice denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Those missed chances looked like they would prove to be costly after Fulham won a penalty midway through the second half for a foul on Bobby Decordova-Reid, following a VAR review.

However, as former Newcastle striker Mitrovic slipped as he struck the spot kick and hit the ball against his standing foot before finding the net, the goal was ruled out because he had touched the ball twice.

It looked like Newcastle would have to settle for a third successive Premier League goalless draw, before Isak arrived right on cue to head home the 89th-minute winner, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the north east.

The victory ensured Newcastle climbed back above Manchester United into third in the standings on goal difference, one point behind champions Manchester City in second. Fulham stay sixth.