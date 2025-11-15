Football icon Lionel Messi created the first goal and scored the second as world champions Argentina beat Angola 2-0 in an international friendly in Luanda on Friday. Miami-based Messi set up Lautaro Martinez to put the Albiceleste ahead on 44 minutes. The roles were reversed after 82 minutes with Martinez the creator and Messi the scorer.

Martinez beat 39-year-old goalkeeper Hugo Marques at his near post and Messi struck with a shot into the far corner of the net. Both scorers were substituted late in the second half. It was a predictable outcome as Argentina are second in the world rankings, behind Spain and 87 places above Angola.

The match at the national stadium in the Angolan capital celebrated the 50th anniversary of independence for the southern Africa nation and former Portuguese colony.

Title-holders do not automatically qualify for the next World Cup so 2022 champions Argentina had to play the other nine South American countries home and away to secure a place at the 2026 tournament. They won 12 matches, drew two and lost four to top the final standings with 38 points, nine more than second-placed Ecuador.

Angola were shock qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, pipping Nigeria on head-to-head records after winning at home and drawing away against the group favourites. But the Black Antelopes have been unable to make it to the global showpiece in five subsequent attempts. They won just two of 10 qualifiers for the 2026 tournament to finish 11 points behind group winners Cape Verde.