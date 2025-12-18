Spain and Argentina confirmed on Thursday that they will clash in Qatar next March in the 'Finalissima' game.

Spain, as the European Champions, will face Argentina, the winners of the Copa America, at the Lusail Stadium on March 27, 2026.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2022 at the Lusail Stadium. The same year, Argentina also clinched the previous Finalissima, crushing Italy, 3-0.

The contest would serve as a pace-setter for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, starting June 11.

It is unclear if Messi will participate in the Finalissima, and he has yet to confirm his participation in the World Cup, though chances are high that the superstar attacker would want to try and defend the crown.

If Messi does play in the Finalissima, it would be interesting to see him in action with Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old winger is regarded as Messi’s successor at Barca, having famously inherited the Argentine’s No 10 jersey.

The Finalissima match will kick-off at 9 pm local time (11.30 pm IST). Spain haven't lost a match since March 2024. Both nations have met 14 times, with six wins each.