It is incredible how crucial refereeing decisions can be made on a football pitch, in retrospect, when technology such as VAR (Video Assistant Referee) is unavailable.

A good example was seen during the final of the second season of Super League Kerala between Kannur Warriors and Thrissur Magic at the Jawahar Municipal Stadium in Kannur on Friday evening.

Referee Venkatesh R awarded a penalty to the Warriors within a minute of categorically denying a handball. Initially, the referee told the protesting Warriors players that there was no offence involved. Television replays showed referee Venkatesh pointing to his thighs, indicating the ball had bounced off a defender's leg.

However, the referee revised his decision and awarded a penalty immediately after consulting fourth official Ajay Krishnan and an assistant referee.

"The referee did not have a clear view of the offence. But he communicated with the assistant referee and the fourth official, who had a better view of the handball. Though we did not have VAR to review the incident, the officials took the appropriate decision on consultation," Match Commissioner Shajesh Kumar told Onmanorama.

The Magic dugout vehemently opposed the referee's change of mind, but replays showed that the officials made the right call in the end.

The right call

The incident happened in the 15th minute when defender Tejas Krishna kept out a goal-bound effort from Asier Gomez using his left hand.

The Spaniard's header across the goal had wrong-footed the goalkeeper Kamaludheen A K, but Tejas anticipated the move. However, the attempt bounced off the post, and Tejas's flailing left arm pushed the ball back into play.

"Awarding the penalty was the right call because there was a clear handball," said the Match Commissioner. The referee could also have given the Magic defender a red card for handling the ball. The Warriors were reduced to ten men in the injury time of the first half when defender Sachin Sunil received a second yellow for a rough tackle. However, Gomez’ penalty awarded for the controversial handball turned out to be the winner as the Warriors won 1-0 to emerge champions.