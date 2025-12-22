Lakshadweep punched above their weight to hold five-time champions Goa to a 1-1 draw in a qualifying round of the Santosh Trophy in Bengaluru on Monday.

Debutant Sabir Ali Babu scored the equaliser in the 65th minute, firing in a rebound from a deep freekick, and deservedly claimed the player-of-the-match award. Selwyn Frazier Miranda had put Goa ahead in the first half injury time.

Lakshadweep, coached by Kozhikode native Deepak C M, have opened their account this season with the draw. Lakshadweep had lost their opener, 0-3, to Karnataka.

Lakshadweep will wrap up their qualifiers against group leaders Services on Wednesday. Even a famous win against Services won't be enough for the islanders to reach the final round, as only one team can advance from each group.

Kerala and Bengal, the finalists from last season, were not required to play the qualifiers. Ten other teams from the qualification rounds will join them for the final round to be held at Dhakuakhana and Dhemaji in Assam in January.

Kerala had lost 0-1 to Bengal in last season's final at Hyderabad, conceding an added-time goal from Robi Hansda. Bengal are the most successful side in the national men's football tournament with 33 titles, while Kerala have been champions on seven occasions.