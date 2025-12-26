City Football Group (CFG), which owns several top clubs worldwide, including English Premier League giants Manchester City, has pulled out of its association with Mumbai City FC amid uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL).

CFG acquired a 65 per cent stake in Mumbai City FC in 2019. The club is among the most successful teams in ISL history, having won four major titles — two League Winners’ Shields and two ISL Cups.

In a statement, Mumbai City FC said that “City Football Group Limited (CFG) has divested its shareholding in the club. The founding owners will assume full control of the organisation moving forward.”

CFG said the decision followed a comprehensive commercial review and was taken in light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the ISL. “This step reflects CFG’s disciplined and strategic approach, ensuring our focus remains on areas where we can have the greatest long-term impact,” the statement said.

CFG added that it remains proud of the achievements during its association with Mumbai City FC and expressed appreciation to players, coaches, staff, fans and partners, while looking forward to continuing its relationships and partnerships in India.