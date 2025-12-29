When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire? The Portuguese superstar has repeatedly dodged that bullet. But he's hinted at what he aims to achieve before calling it a day — net 1,000 career goals.

And the 40-year-old football great isn't miles away from the massive figure. On Saturday, Ronaldo moved onto 956 career goals when he netted twice for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

"You know what my goal is: I want to win more trophies and I want to reach the number that you will all know," Ronaldo said late Sunday at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

The former Real Madrid striker was named the best player in the Middle East at the Awards. Does he doubt his ability to reach 1,000 goals? "I will reach that number for sure, if no injuries," Ronaldo said, with the same confidence he displayed as a tricky winger with Manchester United two decades ago.

Ronaldo will be 41 when the next World Cup is played in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June-July. "I am still very motivated to carry on. It doesn't matter (where) I play Middle East, in Europe I always enjoy to play football, to win trophies, to score goals and I want to carry on."

Ronaldo leads the all-time international goalscorers list with 143 goals. Fellow 'GOAT' Lionel Messi of Argentina is second on the list with 115, while India's talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri sits fourth on 95 goals, behind retired Iranian Ali Daei (108).

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has won plenty of trophies with club and country, including five Champions Leagues and seven league titles in three countries. He helped Portugal win the European Championship and the UEFA Nations League twice, but the World Cup is one trophy that has remained out of reach.