Leading players in the Indian Super League, including foreigners, have decided to knock on the doors of FIFA to resolve the ongoing crisis in Indian football.

In a video message published on social media, the players said they are reaching out to FIFA because the custodians of Indian football are "no longer able to fulfil their responsibilities".

"It is January, and we should be on your screens as part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League. Instead, here we are driven by fear and desperation, to say aloud, something we all know," begins the video message.

The message features India internationals Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Amrinder Singh, Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal and Suresh Wangjam. Overseas players Hugo Boumous, Carlos Delgado and Miguel Zabaco Tome also appear in the online plea.

"Indian football government (sic) is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at a permanent paralysis. This is the last-ditch effort to save what we can," the message said.

"So we are calling the FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football. We hope this message gets to the power that are in Zurich.

"This call is not political. It is not driven by confrontation, but by necessity. It might sound like a big word, but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting and economic crisis.

"And of course, we need rescuing at the earliest. Players, staff, owners and the fans deserve clarity, protection and more importantly, a future. We just want to play football, please help us do it."

The ISL has been suspended since September because the All India Football Federation (AIFF) could not find a commercial partner to run the men's first division in the country.