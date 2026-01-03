When one thinks of the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, the first image that comes to mind is of two teams battling it out on its lush green turf, a defining feature of the iconic venue. However, anyone visiting the stadium now would be met with a stark contrast- the grass cover has completely disappeared. Authorities have said the turf will be restored to its original condition by January 15, but will it?

The issue has come to the surface at a time when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is considering venues other than Goa to host the delayed Indian Super League. And more importantly, this raises a key question- when can the EMS Corporation Stadium host its next football match?

The stadium's green turf was severely damaged after hosting the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) on December 21. To build the racing track, around 50,000 square feet of the playing surface was covered with protective sheets, over which a layer of plywood was laid before soil was spread evenly to create the track.

The EMS Corporation Stadium being prepared for the ISRL event. Photo: Special arrangement

The race organisers- SXI and Bandidose Motorsports- had assured that the stadium would be restored to its original condition within 15 days of removing the plywood and soil. While the materials were completely cleared by December 31 and the venue is officially expected to be match-ready by January 15, questions remain over whether that timeline is realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official associated with the football association told Onmanorama the top layer of the ground had been severely compacted after heavy vehicles were allowed onto the pitch during track construction. "It was clear from the beginning that the grass surface would dry up, but that can be revived with adequate watering and sunlight," the official said. "The bigger concern is the condition of the pitch itself. It has been compacted, and restoring it will take time- certainly more than 15 days," the official added.

I-League stalemate a blessing in disguise?

The uncertainty surrounding the start of the 2025–26 I-League season has, in an unexpected way, worked in favour of the EMS Corporation Stadium. As the home venue of Gokulam Kerala FC, the stadium was scheduled to host league matches during this period, but the delay meant fixtures never materialised. Had the I-League commenced as planned, questions would have arisen over where Gokulam Kerala FC could have played their home games.

The dried grass surface at the EMS Corporation stadium in Kozhikode. Photo: MT Vidhuraj/Manorama

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode Corporation has meanwhile distanced itself from the issue, stating that responsibility for the stadium now rests with the Kerala Football Association (KFA). "We have been informed that the stadium will be restored to its previous condition by January 15. The responsibility lies with the KFA, as it is they who maintain the stadium," said Deputy Mayor S Jayasree.

The event organisers had deposited ₹25 lakh as security with the KFA, which is expected to be used for restoration work. However, an association official said the amount is not sufficient, citing multiple irregularities on the playing surface, which was earlier curated in line with FIFA standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will the stadium host non-football events again?

Kozhikode Corporation Mayor O Sadashivan said the Corporation Council took the decision to allow the Supercross event at the EMS Corporation Stadium. He added that the council would also decide whether similar non-football events should be permitted at the venue in the future.

The EMS Corporation stadium. File Photo: Manorama

"In light of the recent developments, the council will exercise greater caution before allowing the stadium to be used for events other than football. This is the only football stadium in Kozhikode, and we have a responsibility to protect it," Sadashivan said.

He also clarified that while football matches do not require the council's approval, hosting non-football events at the stadium is mandatory, subject to clearance from the Corporation Council.

Was the event profitable?

The event organisers deposited ₹1 lakh with the Kozhikode Corporation and ₹25 lakh as a security deposit with the Kerala Football Association (KFA). The Corporation Mayor said he was currently unaware of any additional taxes or revenue accruing to the civic body, adding that clarity would emerge only after consultations with the concerned departments.

Meanwhile, the extent of any financial gain for the KFA remains unclear. However, an official said the association is unlikely to make any profit from the event. The KFA president was not immediately available for comment.

However, a question remains: if the restoration fails, who will bear the responsibility?