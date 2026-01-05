Manchester United have become the second Premier League club to sack their manager in the New Year.

United said on Monday that head coach Ruben Amorim has left his role. On New Year's Day, Chelsea and Enzo Maresca parted ways.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish," Manchester United said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday."

United had appointed Amorim in November 2024, and the highlight of the Portuguese manager's short stay in Manchester was leading the club to the final of the UEFA Europa League in Bilbao in May, losing 0-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Amorim's exit comes shortly after United drew 1-1 away to Leeds, leaving them sixth in the table on 31 points from 20 rounds, 17 points behind league leaders Arsenal. Chelsea, who drew with Manchester City, 1-1, on the weekend, also have 31 points.