Finally, the Indian Super League (ISL) can start. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that the men's premier football league in the country will kick off on February 14 (Valentine's Day).

The minister's announcement came after a meeting with representatives of all 14 clubs, namely Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, Inter Kashi, Mumbai City, Chennaiyin, SC Delhi, Bengaluru FC, Goa, Kerala Blasters, Punjab, NorthEast United, Jamshedpur and Odisha.

"All 14 clubs will participate," said Minister Mandaviya. The second division, I-League, will also be held 'around the same time' with all 11 clubs, including Kozhikode-based Gokulam Kerala, participating.

It is understood that the ISL will go back to the COVID-19 style of having a single city as venue. FC Goa is expected to play host with matches scheduled at three venues, namely Fatorda, Tilak Maidan and GMC Bambolim.

The ISL was scheduled to be held in September but was suspended after the All India Football Federation failed to renew its partnership with Football Sports Development Limited, and subsequently could not find a commercial partner to kickstart the league.

AIFF Presiden Kalyan Chaubey said the ISL will feature 91 matches and the I-League shall have 55 matches. "A Rs 25 crore central pool has been made for only the conduct of the ISL," Chaubey said.

"Ten percent of this fund will come from AIFF, 30 percent was to come from a commercial partner but since we don't have one right now the AIFF will pitch in with that contribution," Chaubey said.

"In all, the AIFF will give Rs 14 crore for ISL and about 3.2 crore for I-League till we find a commercial partner," he added.