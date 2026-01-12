A day after losing the Super Cup to Barcelona, Real Madrid have parted ways with head coach Xabi Alonso.

"Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end," Madrid said in a statement.

"Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

"We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives," said the Spanish heavyweights.

Madrid appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as the replacement. Alonso had joined Madrid after a spectacular stint with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, winning the Bundesliga in 2023-24.

Madrid lost 2-3 to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Super Cup in Jeddah on Sunday.