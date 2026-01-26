Kerala Blasters FC on Monday announced the signing of French left winger Kevin Yoke from Greek club PAE Chania ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. The 29-year-old is set to join the club ahead of the pre-season.

Yoke's signing comes a day after the Blasters confirmed the acquisition of German attacking midfielder Marlon Roos Trujillo, as the club begins a major squad overhaul following the departure of its entire foreign contingent.

The club has also parted ways with twin brothers- Mohammed Aimen and Mohammed Azhar- who have joined Sporting Club Delhi, ending a long association with the Blasters, where they developed through the youth ranks.

Mohammed Aimen. Photo: FSDL/ISL

Several senior foreign players, including captain Adrian Luna, Noah Sadaoui, Jesus Jimenez, Kwame Peprah, Milos Drincic, Tiago Alves, Juan Rodriguez, and Dusan Lagator, have left the club on loan or permanent moves amid uncertainty surrounding the ISL season. The league was delayed by nearly four months following the All India Football Federation's failure to secure a title sponsorship. Following negotiations, the new season is now scheduled to begin in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the exodus, the Blasters have begun reinforcing their squad. The club on Sunday announced the signing of Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges. With the addition of Yoke, the club is set to bolster the attacking unit in the absence of Luna and Sadaoui.

Yoke has scored seven goals and provided 13 assists in 84 professional appearances across France and Greece. He has featured in both the Greek Super League and Super League 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kevin is a player whose qualities suit the way we want to play. His ability to take on defenders, his movement in wide areas and his experience at the professional level will add strength to our attacking unit," Blasters CEO Abhik Chatterjee said.