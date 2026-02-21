The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) might have scored an own goal in their attempt to play hardball with the Kerala Blasters by evicting them from the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium (JNI) on the eve of the first home match of the ISL season.

In their effort to force the Blasters into paying a 'liability amount' of ₹22,85,359 in addition to double the matchday rent (₹4.2 lakh) that was agreed upon (₹2 lakh), the GCDA have reopened the case of an infamous dance performance held at the venue on December 29, 2024, that damaged the playing surface.

The event, hosted by 'Mridanga Vision', was an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bharatnatyam performance with the participation of more than 11,000 dancers led by actor Divya Unni. Congress MLA Uma Thomas sustained serious injuries after a fall from a pavilion at the stadium. But the peformance went on, leaving the Field of Play (FoP) severely damaged.

Onmanorama reported last year that while the Blasters gave an NOC for the event, it had left a clause that said the FoP must be untouched. With the GCDA demanding the 'liability amount' on the eve of the match, it is reliably learnt that the Blasters reminded the statutory body of the dance event.

It is understood that the Blasters have a security deposit of ₹1 crore lying with the GCDA for nearly a decade. The Blasters are claiming that GCDA deducted ₹22 lakh from that amount towards 'old damage', while maintaining that the statutory body was responsible for ₹20 lakh in damages caused by the dance event.

Blasters pay ₹5 lakh on matchday eve

On Saturday, after the Blasters and AIFF (All India Football Federation) officials were evicted from the stadium, the club remitted ₹5 lakh, which has also been confirmed by GCDA.

While acknowledging the receipt of ₹5 lakh, the GCDA told the Blasters that they were liable to pay ₹17.85 lakh by 4 pm on the same day, in addition to the rent of ₹4.2 lakh. From this, it is clear that the GCDA adjusted the payment to the 'liability amount'.

According to a reliable source, the Blasters countered this by reminding the GCDA that the ₹5 lakh was an advance towards the rental and should not be construed as acceptance or agreement to the rental amount of ₹4.2 lakh per match, as the finalisation of the same is still pending approval of the statutory body's Executive Committee.

The club reportedly told the GCDA that it 'bore the cost of rectification' of the damages caused to the playing surface after the dance event. Hence, they have asked that the damage liability be adjusted against the security deposit. The GCDA has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, late in the night, the Blasters said they have reached a resolution and that the match against Mumbai City will take place as scheduled (7.30 pm on Sunday).