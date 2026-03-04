Three matches into the Indian Super League (ISL) season, Kerala Blasters have replaced a centre-back. The club on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Senegalese defender Ndiaye Fallou and the exit of Guinean Oumar Bah.

The Blasters did not specify a reason for 'mutually agreeing to part ways' with Bah, who signed for them in late January.

As per transfermarkt.co.in, Fallou last played for SJK Seinajoki in the Finnish top division. He stands 1.98 metres, making him the tallest member of the squad.

The Blasters made their worst start to an ISL campaign by losing the first three matches. David Catala's side began with a 0-2 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant before opening their home run with a 0-1 loss to Mumbai City. On the last day of February, the Blasters lost 1-2 to newly promoted Inter Kashi.

The Blasters next play Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor in Kochi on March 7.