Indian hearts were broken in added time when Vietnam sneaked in and scored a winner in their Women's Asian Cup opener in Perth on Wednesday.

Sanfida Nongrum had equalised in the 52nd minute after Van Su's 30th-minute strike. Nongrum, a 20-year-old from Meghalaya, had scored within seven minutes of coming on as a substitute.

But Van Su ensured three points for Vietnam after nutmegging a defender to score four minutes into added time. Van Su had scored the opener with a curler into the top corner after being set up by Thai Thi Thao. Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, who had hit the crossbar, played a part in the goal.

India's next match is against former World champions Japan at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Saturday. Japan are also a two-time winner of the event.

Japan got their campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei. Vietnam's next match is against Taipei, also on Saturday.

India, led by Sweety Devi Ngangbam, qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cup after 23 years. Costa Rican Amelia Valverde is the head coach of the side.

Malavika Prasad, a 22-year-old forward from Kasaragod, is the only player from Kerala in the 26-member Indian squad participating in the Asian Cup.