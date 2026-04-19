Manchester City striker Erling Haaland picked the perfect time to end his lean spell in the Premier League with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal to give his side the edge in the title race on Sunday.

The Norwegian had not scored in the league since February but his emphatic finish after 65 minutes of a compelling Etihad Stadium showdown proved decisive as City moved three points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

Victory over relegation-bound Burnley on Wednesday would move City top of the table with five games to play.

Arsenal, who have been favourites to win their first title since 2004 having led the race for so long, have 70 points from 33 games with City on 67 from 32.

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City began the game with momentum after Arsenal's surprise home defeat by Bournemouth last week had opened the door and they got the perfect start with Rayan Cherki's brilliant solo goal giving them the lead in the 15th minute.

But Arsenal were gifted an equaliser less than two minutes later as home keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's hesitation was punished by Kai Havertz. Eberechi Eze struck the woodwork for Arsenal as both sides sought a winner after the break but it was Haaland who popped up with his 23rd league goal of the season after great work by Nico O'Reilly.