Kochi: The upcoming third season of Super League Kerala (SLK), a tournament which gave a professional touch to football in the state, will feature no drawn games. Draws will be avoided from the group stage itself by conducting a penalty shootout when scores are tied after 90 minutes of regular play.

While teams which win during regular time will be awarded three points, the victorious team in a penalty shootout will receive two points and their opponent, a single point. The new method will follow the ‘J League’ model in Japan. SLK organisers believe that the new system would make matches more competitive.

The kickoff of Season 3 of SLK will take place in Kannur on September 25, with last season’s champion Kannur Warriors taking on fellow finalist Thrissur Magic FC. However, the organisers have yet to decide the complete match fixture.

Home and away games

Semifinal games will be conducted in ‘home and away’ method this season. Meanwhile, negotiations with Zee 5 and Unite8 channels for live telecast of the matches are in the final stage. “As during the previous season, six teams will compete this year also. However, two new teams, Kasaragod and Palakkad, will be a part of the league from next year,” Firoz Meeran, the Managing Director of SLK, told ‘Malayala Manorama’.

Teams busy with recruitment

Currently, teams are engaged in hectic recruitment of players, coaches and supporting staff. Muhammed Sinan, who won the award for the best young footballer last season, will continue with Kannur Warriors. Andre Chernyshov, who coached Thrissur Magic last season, will manage Kannur Warriors this time. Meanwhile, Moroccan coach Karim Bencherifa will be training Malappuram this season.

Forca returning to Kaloor

Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor will host the home games of Forca Kochi team this season. Last time, Forca’s home ground was the football field at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam. However, there could be a change in the SLK venue in Kochi if ISL (Indian Super League) games are scheduled at Kaloor stadium.