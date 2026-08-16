Arsenal carried their fine form from last season into the new campaign, defeating Manchester City 3-0 to win the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat marked a nightmare start for Enzo Maresca in his first match as Manchester City manager. Maresca took charge after Pep Guardiola stepped down following a long and successful spell at the club.

Arsenal took the lead just 23 seconds into the game when Riccardo Calafiori was played through on goal and found the net.

The Gunners doubled their advantage when new City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to keep out Kai Havertz's header.

Arsenal's new signing Christos Tzolis then played a key role in the third goal, providing the assist for captain Martin Odegaard three minutes into the second half. The Premier League champions looked fitter and sharper than City throughout the contest.

Maresca's side showed flashes of their attacking threat, with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland forcing saves from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya. However, Raya stood firm to preserve his clean sheet and secure a comfortable victory for Arsenal.

The Community Shield traditionally marks the beginning of the English football season and is contested between the previous season's Premier League and FA Cup winners. Arsenal entered the match as Premier League champions, while Manchester City were the FA Cup winners.

(With Reuters inputs)