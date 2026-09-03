The much-awaited Brazil Legends vs Indian All Stars friendly football match in Kochi has been postponed by three days and will now be played on September 23 instead of September 20. Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and Indian football icon I M Vijayan are among the star attractions for the match.

Ronaldinho announced the change of date in a video message.

The match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi and will be the second fixture of a five-city tour featuring former Brazil internationals. The tour will cover Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Dubai.

The Kochi fixture is expected to draw significant attention with Ronaldinho and Rivaldo — two of the biggest names from Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning side — set to be among the star attractions.

The Indian All Stars squad will feature former India players including I M Vijayan, Jo Paul Anchery, CK Vineeth and K T Chacko.

The match is part of an exhibition tour bringing former Brazilian internationals to India and the UAE. Tickets for the Kochi match will be available through the District app.