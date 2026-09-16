Buenos Aires: Football legend Lionel Messi is confirmed to be part of the Argentina National Team Squad for their upcoming international friendlies. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Wednesday announced the final roster to feature in the three-game window against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin, with the captain making the list.

Messi announced his retirement from the national team earlier in August following a magnificent individual campaign in the World Cup, beaten only in the final of the tournament. Lionel Scaloni’s men will face Bolivia away from home on September 30 and will return to the capital, Buenos Aires, to play the remaining two fixtures in the Estadio Monumental, home of River Plate.

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Lionel Messi, along with his compatriots Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso, will join the squad for the final fixture of the window against Benin on October 6, confirmed to be the final game for the 39-year-old in Albiceleste colours.

The fixture is promised to be one of the most anticipated games in football history, with one of the greatest players of all time hanging up his boots after an illustrious career decorated with almost all the possible accolades, including a World Cup in 2022. Lionel Scaloni has also called up other major stars, namely Enzo Fernandez, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Emiliano Martinez and Julian Alvarez, for one last game with their beloved captain.