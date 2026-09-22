Kochi: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Gaucho arrived in Kochi to play in the upcoming exhibition game for Brazil Legends against India All Stars. The former Barcelona and AC Milan star will feature in the game held at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor on Wednesday.

The Brazil squad will feature a star-studded lineup with renowned names like Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Edmilson, who were part of the iconic Brazilian squad of the 2002 World Cup, which was the last time the nation won the competition.

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Indian football legends IM Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri and Baichung Bhutia will play alongside local stars and Indian internationals CK Vineeth, Mohammed Rafi, Mehtab Hossain and Rino Anto for the Indian All Stars.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

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Squads:



Brazil Legends: Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Edmilson, Paulo Sergio, Giovanni, Junior, Viola, Gomes, Amaral, Gustavo Nery, Ricardo Oliveira, Jorginho, Camanducaia, Elivelton, Souza, Para, Diogo.



Indian All Stars: IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia, CK Vineeth, Mohammed Rafi, Jo Paul Ancheri, Climax Lawrence, MV Nelson, Rino Anto, Gouramangi Singh, Arnab Mondal, Mahesh Gawli, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Mehtab Hossain.