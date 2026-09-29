Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC have confirmed that their current owners, Magnum Sports Private Ltd, have entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of the club to Dubai-based entity Al Fursan.

The acquisition will be completed in phases over the next eight months, Kerala Blasters' outgoing CEO Abhik Chatterjee said at a press conference in Kochi.

Al Fursan is a UAE-based sports and sports-tech consortium led by Sheikh Ahmad bin Faisal Al Qasimi.

As part of the new ownership structure, Kerala-based sports management firm Ofioh Sporty has been appointed as Kerala Blasters' operational partner. Ofioh CEO Thameem Anwar and co-founder Sharath Kuniyil will oversee the club's day-to-day operations.

"The club is in safe hands. It is in the hands of Malayalis. Just wait and see," Anwar said, seeking to reassure the Manjappada, the club's supporters, amid the ownership transition.

The ownership transfer is expected to be completed during the 2026-27 season. The club said its operations and commitments to partners and supporters would continue without disruption during the transition.

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Chatterjee also confirmed that Ashley Westwood will remain Kerala Blasters' head coach for the upcoming season. The team's training camp will begin in Chennai on Wednesday. The team announcement will be made in 3 days, he said.

The ownership change comes ahead of Kerala Blasters' 2026-27 ISL campaign, with the club scheduled to play 14 matches in the first phase.

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The Blasters will open their campaign against Inter Kashi on October 11 at 5 pm. Chaterjee said that the match would likely be played in Ranchi; however, it is subject to confirmation. They will then travel to Guwahati to face NorthEast United on October 18.

Kerala Blasters' first home match will be against Mumbai City FC in Kochi on October 25. The match will kick off at 7.30 pm.

'Kerala Blasters will continue'

In a statement, the current shareholders said the decision to sell the club came after considerable thought, while acknowledging the place Kerala Blasters has earned in the lives of supporters across Kerala and beyond.

The shareholders said they were leaving behind a stronger club with solid foundations to navigate the changes expected in Indian football. They also expressed confidence that the new ownership would take the club forward with the ambition, care and respect they believe it deserves.

"Kerala Blasters will continue," the shareholders said in their message to the club's players, coaches, staff, partners and supporters.

They also thanked the incoming ownership for its professionalism during the process and wished the new group well for the next chapter of the club.