Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC have signed Malayali forward Mohammed Sanan K from Jamshedpur FC, bringing the 22-year-old back to his home state on a long-term deal ahead of the new Indian Super League season.

Sanan has signed a three-year contract with the Blasters until the end of the 2028-29 season, the club announced on Monday.

A product of Kerala's footballing system, Sanan developed through the Reliance Foundation Young Champs programme before making his senior debut in 2023 with Jamshedpur. He quickly established himself in the ISL, making 20 league appearances in the 2023-24 season and a further 24 appearances in 2024-25.

The attacker primarily plays on the left wing but can also operate on the opposite flank and in a central attacking role. His pace, ability to carry the ball and willingness to take on defenders have made him a regular part of Jamshedpur's attacking options.

The Blasters have also signed Indian attacker Ramhlunchhunga, popularly known as Chunga Hmar, from SC Delhi. The 25-year-old Mizo player has signed a deal that runs until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Chunga Hmar began his professional career with Aizawl FC in 2020 before moving to Hyderabad FC. During the 2022-23 season, he spent a season on loan at Sreenidi Deccan, where he scored two goals and provided six assists in 22 league appearances.

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He later returned to Hyderabad and made his ISL debut during the 2023-24 season.The winger is known for his pace and ability to operate in different attacking positions, giving the Blasters another option in the forward line.