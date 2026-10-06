Gracias Number 10: Rosario displays giant Messi shirt in gratitude for legend
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A 30m-long Lionel Messi jersey was installed in Rosario as a tribute ahead of his final game for Argentina.
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The installation, featuring the word 'Gracias' and Messi's number 10, was created by Adidas to express gratitude for his service to the national team.
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The event drew fans from around the world who gathered to witness and photograph the tribute before Messi's last match for Argentina against Benin.
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Rosario: On the eve of Lionel Messi’s final game for the Argentina national team, a 30m-long Lionel Messi jersey was installed for display here on Monday. As the city bids farewell to its greatest footballing icon, the jersey was its way of expressing gratitude for Messi’s services to the national team.
German sports giant Adidas set up the installation at the National Flag Memorial in Rosario, which says ‘Gracias’ (meaning thanks in Spanish) along with Messi’s iconic number 10 imprinted on it.
The installation features the newly launched Argentina jersey, designed exclusively for the legend’s final game for the country. Adidas is the official jersey sponsor for the Argentina national team as well as Messi’s personal sporting partner, recently signing a lifetime endorsement contract with the footballer.
Fans from across the world have gathered in Argentina to witness the legend for a final time and were seen taking pictures of the jersey in front of the monument. Messi will don the Albiceleste jersey one last time in his final game at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires against Benin on Wednesday.