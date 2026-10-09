Four new foreign signings and one familiar face form the backbone of Kerala Blasters FC’s revamped squad as English coach Ashley Westwood prepares the team for the 2026-27 Indian Super League season.

With Adrian Luna the only foreign player retained from the previous squad, Westwood has overseen a significant overhaul of the Blasters’ overseas contingent, bringing in English winger Andre Green, defender James Bolton, Guinean striker Momo Yansane and Montenegro midfielder Nebojsa Kosovic.

The recruitment drive marks a fresh start for the Blasters under new ownership, with the club now operating under the banner of Al Fursan Sports Investment. Although the ownership transition delayed preparations, the club has continued to strengthen its squad, with Westwood directly involved in identifying and recruiting players for his new-look team.

Westwood’s foreign recruits

Green arrives with experience across English football, having represented clubs including Aston Villa, Portsmouth, Preston North End, Sheffield United and Rotherham United. A product of Aston Villa’s academy, the 27-year-old winger made his senior debut for the club in 2015 and went on to make more than 50 appearances across competitions. He has also represented England at under-18, under-19 and under-20 levels.

His experience in English football could add pace and attacking options to the Blasters’ flanks as Westwood looks to build a more dynamic forward line.

Defender Bolton brings considerable experience from English football, having featured for several clubs during a career spanning more than 400 appearances. His arrival is expected to bolster the Blasters’ defensive options as the team undergoes a major reshuffle.

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Yansane, meanwhile, joins from Armenian football. The Guinean striker brings international experience, offering Westwood another option in attack as the coach works to shape the team’s goalscoring unit.

Kosovic completes the quartet of new foreign recruits. The Montenegro midfielder has featured in European competitions, including the UEFA Nations League, and is expected to add depth and experience to the middle of the pitch.

The club is also expected to bring in another foreign defender, which could further strengthen the backline.

Luna remains the familiar face

Amid the changes, Luna remains the most familiar figure in the foreign contingent. The Uruguayan playmaker’s retention offers continuity in a squad otherwise being rebuilt under Westwood.

Luna has been a key creative presence for the Blasters, and his ability to link midfield with attack could prove important as the new signings settle into the team. With four fresh foreign recruits arriving in different roles, his understanding of the club and the demands of Indian football could help ease the transition.

The challenge for Westwood will be to turn individual experience into a cohesive unit, particularly with preparations having been affected by the ownership transition and new players continuing to arrive.

The Blasters begin their ISL campaign against Inter Kashi in Pune on Sunday. With a new coach-led recruitment strategy, a revamped foreign contingent and Luna still at the heart of the setup, the opening fixture will offer the first glimpse of how quickly the new-look side can come together.