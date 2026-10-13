The Indian Super League’s decision to offer free live streaming on YouTube appears to be paying off, with the competition attracting millions of views in its opening week despite uncertainty over broadcast rights just days before the season began.

After months without a taker for its broadcast rights, the ISL secured Sony Sports Network and YouTube as broadcast and digital distribution partners shortly before the start of the season. The early viewership numbers suggest that free online streaming is helping the league reach a sizeable audience.

The opening match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC led the YouTube charts, drawing 17 million views. The second match, between Churchill Brothers and Mumbai City FC, followed with 15 million views.

Kerala Blasters’ much-anticipated clash against Inter Kashi also attracted considerable interest, recording more than 12 million views.

The other matches in the opening week also drew significant audiences. Bengaluru FC’s match against Delhi FC garnered 7.6 million views, while the clash between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC recorded 6.3 million.

YouTube is streaming all 163 matches of the season live and free on the ISL channel, giving fans access without a paid subscription. The move could prove significant for a league that has faced uncertainty over its broadcast arrangements.

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Sony Sports Network has secured exclusive television broadcasting rights in India and will show more than 80 matches. SonyLIV, meanwhile, will stream all 163 matches through its paid subscription platform.

The early numbers offer an encouraging start for the ISL, although the total views do not necessarily represent unique viewers or the number of people who watched each match in full. Sustaining the interest over the course of the season will be the next challenge.