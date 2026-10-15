Eighteen-year-old Rinsha Mariyam from Trikaripur in Kasaragod has made her mark in European football, becoming the youngest Indian woman footballer to play in a European league.

The winger recently made her debut for the Under-19 team of Portuguese club Club de Albergaria in the country's domestic league. She has already made four appearances for the side, marking a promising start to her European journey.

Rinsha and her teammates are competing in Division One, where they face Under-19 teams of Portuguese football heavyweights such as Benfica and Sporting CP. For the young Indian, the opportunity to test herself against some of the country's leading clubs marks a significant step in her career.

Her journey to Portugal began when she impressed at selection trials conducted by the Portugal Pro Football Academy in Bengaluru. Her performances opened the door to a move to European football, turning a long-held ambition into reality.

Rinsha had already gained valuable experience before making the move abroad. She was selected for India's national training camp ahead of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup and went on to represent Bengaluru FC and the Karnataka state team in competitive matches.

Football is a family affair for Rinsha. She is the daughter of MP Rasheed, a Bengaluru-based businessman from Pilathara in Kannur, and Mariyambi, who hails from Neelambam in Trikaripur. Her three siblings — Muhammed Rishan, Minha Mariyam and Muhammed Rayan — are also pursuing football careers, making the sport a shared passion in the family.