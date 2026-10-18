Kerala Blasters FC suffered a 4-1 defeat to NorthEast United FC in their second away match of the Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored twice for the hosts, while Antonio Moyano and CK Aman netted a goal each. Momo Yansane scored the only goal for the Blasters in the second half, briefly raising hopes of a comeback.

Ashley Westwood opted for a five-man defence, seemingly wary of NorthEast United’s attacking threat through Jithin MS and Ajaraie. However, the defensive setup failed to contain the hosts, whose pressing repeatedly unsettled the Blasters' midfield and exposed gaps at the back.

Amey Ranawade, making his debut for the club, started on the right and attempted to create opportunities through overlapping runs. However, the defender endured a difficult outing, struggling to deal with NorthEast United’s counter-attacks. He also missed a promising chance created by Luna despite getting into a good position.

NorthEast United took the lead when Eneko Satrustegui played a precise long ball from the back that pierced through the Blasters' defence and found Ajaraie. The forward calmly went around goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Shaikh before slotting the ball into the net.

The Blasters struggled to establish control, losing possession cheaply as their attempts to build attacks through the flanks failed to produce consistent results. Although both sides created opportunities, NorthEast United looked more threatening in the final third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jithin repeatedly troubled the Blasters' defence down the right, getting past Aiban and creating chances for his teammates. The hosts doubled their lead just before half-time after a spell of confusion inside the Blasters' box. A careless pass from Sumit Sharma allowed Moyano to take advantage, beating Arsh Anwer Shaikh with a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Westwood made changes at the break as the Blasters looked to get back into the contest. Korou Singh came on for Ranawade to add more attacking threat on the wing, while Sandeep Singh was introduced to strengthen the defence.

The changes appeared to pay off when the Blasters pulled one back. Luna produced a backheel pass from inside the box to set up Yansane, who fired home from the edge of the area to make it 2-1 and give the visitors renewed hope.

However, the comeback hopes were short-lived. Ajaraie struck again, curling the ball into the net after another defensive lapse to restore NorthEast United’s two-goal cushion.

CK Aman added a fourth for the hosts to complete a comprehensive victory, leaving the Blasters with plenty to ponder after a disappointing defensive display.

The defeat leaves Kerala Blasters with three points from two matches, placing them sixth in the league standings.