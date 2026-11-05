Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his decision to retire from international football, describing it as a difficult choice.

The 41-year-old said he would 'hand back the number 7 shirt' after the November international break.

"It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head. They are also made with the heart," Ronaldo said in a video message on social media.

"If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it."

Portugal estará sempre em mim https://t.co/dnFj51rxmh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 5, 2026

Ronaldo thanked his family, the Portuguese people, and the teammates, coaches and staff who had been part of his 23-year international career. "Portugal will always be a part of me," he captioned the announcement video.

Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football, with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He also holds the records for most international appearances and goals.

The forward currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. He is also chasing the milestone of 1,000 career goals, having reportedly moved within reach of the landmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo has represented several elite clubs, including Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He will continue playing club football after his international career ends.