Suhail's penalty goal helps India sail past Maldives into SAFF Championship semis
-
India defeated Maldives 1-0 to secure a place in the semifinals of the SAFF Championships as Group B winners.
-
-
Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored the decisive goal from a 38th-minute penalty after Abdul Rabeeh was fouled inside the box.
-
-
India is competing in the tournament with a young squad managed by Under-23 coach Naushad Moosa.
Mail This Article
Dhaka: A dominant India beat Maldives 1-0 to enter the semifinals of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. A first-half strike by Suhail Ahmad Bhat sealed the game for the Blue Tigers in their Group B match here on Wednesday.
Heading into this game, India needed a draw or win to guarantee a spot in the semifinals and top Group B. Suhail Ahmad put India ahead with a 38th-minute penalty after Abdul Rabeeh was fouled in the box.
Pakistan qualified as second in the group with 3 points, while Maldives were knocked out of the tournament without a win. Coached by Under-23 manager Naushad Moosa, India is fielding a young squad in the tournament as the senior team is scheduled to play friendlies against New Zealand.
(With PTI inputs).